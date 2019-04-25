Badminton Horse Trials 2019: BBC coverage times as Pippa Funnell, William Fox-Pitt and Oliver Townend all compete

William Fox-Pitt won the title in 2004 and 2015

Follow live coverage of the final two days of the Badminton Horse Trials across BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online as last year's winner Jonelle Price returns to defend her crown.

New Zealand's Price is joined by her husband Tim, who won the Burghley title last year, but British world champion Ros Canter will be absent as she is due to have a baby this summer.

There are six other previous winners in the field including Britain's Pippa Funnell, William Fox-Pitt and Oliver Townend.

The dressage takes place earlier in the week, with the cross country on Saturday, before Sunday's showjumping segment, which will decide the final placings.

BBC coverage times

All times are BST and subject to change.

Saturday, 5 May

Live coverage

11:20-17:30 - cross country, BBC Red Button and online

Sunday, 6 May

Live coverage

12:30-15:00 - showjumping, BBC Red Button and online

Highlights

12:30-14:00 - cross country, BBC Two

17:30-18:00 - showjumping, BBC Two

