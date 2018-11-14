Tim Stockdale: British Olympic show jumper dies aged 54

Tim Stockdale won the King George V Gold Cup at the Royal International Horse Show in 2010

British Olympic show jumper Tim Stockdale has died aged 54, a month after being diagnosed with cancer.

Stockdale represented Team GB at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, narrowly missing out on a medal by finishing fourth in the team event.

He rode for GB more than 50 times in the Nations Cup, and also competed in the World Equestrian Games in 2002 and the European Championships in 2009.

Stockdale also regularly worked as a BBC equestrian pundit.

British Showjumping chairman Les Harris said: "Tim was an incredible man and there would be very few who could hold a light to him.

"My thoughts are with his wife Laura and their sons Joseph and Mark, whom we will be doing our utmost to support following their loss."