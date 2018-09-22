World Equestrian Games: Sophie Wells wins second Para-dressage gold

Wells won team gold at the 2012 Paralympics and an individual title in Rio four years later

Britain's Sophie Wells won her second Para-dressage gold at the World Equestrian Games with victory in the Freestyle Grade V event.

The double Paralympic champion scored 80.755% on her horse C Fatal Attraction in Tryon, North Carolina.

"He was a little bit tense today and on edge but he's come out this week and given me everything," Wells said.

The Netherlands' Frank Hosmar was second with 79.155%, followed by Japan's Tomoko Nakamura with 73.540%.

Wells added: "I was a little bit stressed last night as I thought it may be too difficult, but he's come out today and made me very proud."

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old - who is competing at her third World Equestrian Games - won the Grade V individual test.

Britain's five-time Paralympic champion Natasha Baker is competing in the Freestyle Grade III later on Saturday.