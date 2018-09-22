World Equestrian Games: Sophie Wells wins second Para-dressage gold

Sophie Wells at the World Equestrian Games
Wells won team gold at the 2012 Paralympics and an individual title in Rio four years later

Britain's Sophie Wells won her second Para-dressage gold at the World Equestrian Games with victory in the Freestyle Grade V event.

The double Paralympic champion scored 80.755% on her horse C Fatal Attraction in Tryon, North Carolina.

"He was a little bit tense today and on edge but he's come out this week and given me everything," Wells said.

The Netherlands' Frank Hosmar was second with 79.155%, followed by Japan's Tomoko Nakamura with 73.540%.

Wells added: "I was a little bit stressed last night as I thought it may be too difficult, but he's come out today and made me very proud."

On Tuesday, the 28-year-old - who is competing at her third World Equestrian Games - won the Grade V individual test.

Britain's five-time Paralympic champion Natasha Baker is competing in the Freestyle Grade III later on Saturday.

