Sophie Wells wins Para-dressage gold at World Equestrian Games

Sophie Wells
Wells won team gold at the 2012 Paralympics and an individual title four years later

Britain's Sophie Wells won individual Para-dressage gold at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

Double Paralympic champion Wells, 28, scored 75.429% on her horse C Fatal Attraction to take the Grade V event.

Dutchman Frank Hosmar claimed silver with 73.167% ahead of German Regine Mispelkamp (71.452 %).

But there was no 15th world title for GB's Lee Pearson who was out of the medals as Denmark's Stinna Tange Kaastrup won the Grade II competition.

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you