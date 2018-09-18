Sophie Wells wins Para-dressage gold at World Equestrian Games
-
- From the section Equestrian
Britain's Sophie Wells won individual Para-dressage gold at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.
Double Paralympic champion Wells, 28, scored 75.429% on her horse C Fatal Attraction to take the Grade V event.
Dutchman Frank Hosmar claimed silver with 73.167% ahead of German Regine Mispelkamp (71.452 %).
But there was no 15th world title for GB's Lee Pearson who was out of the medals as Denmark's Stinna Tange Kaastrup won the Grade II competition.