World Equestrian Games: Great Britain take team eventing gold as Ros Canter wins individual title

Canter was named best British rider at the 2017 Badminton Horse Trials

Ros Canter won individual eventing gold as Great Britain took the team title at the World Equestrian Games in the USA.

Piggy French, Gemma Tattersall, Tom McEwan and Canter ensured a sixth world title for Britain, adding to the most recent success in 2010.

Canter's final run on Allstar B in the jumping test propelled her into first position in the individual competition in North Carolina.

Germany's Ingrid Klimke failed on the final fence to finish third.

Ireland's Padraig McCarthy won individual silver, as Ireland took the silver team medal and Olympic champions France the bronze.

It was Ireland's first team world medal since 1966, and their first individual medal since 1978.

The day's competition was scheduled to take place on Sunday, but was postponed because of Storm Florence.

Britain moved into the gold-medal position following Saturday's cross-country phase, but mistakes from Tattersall, McEwan and French meant their lead had been cut to a fraction by the time penultimate rider Canter came in.

She delivered a flawless round to confirm team victory, while also moving into first place in the individual standings.

Klimke - the final rider - looked to have jumped a flawless round herself, until the very final fence, when her mistake sealed Canter's success.