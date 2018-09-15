World Equestrian Games: Great Britain move into gold-medal position

Gemma Tattersall was part of the team that finished fifth at the Rio Olympics in 2016

World Equestrian Games on the BBC Venue: Tryon, North Carolina, United States Dates: 11-23 September Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online, with highlights on Monday 17 and 24 September on BBC Two. Full times below.

Great Britain moved into the gold-medal position after the cross-country phase of the eventing at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

The team, comprising Piggy French, Gemma Tattersall, Tom McEwan and Ros Canter, were second after the dressage.

But four clear rounds, along with mistakes from defending champions Germany, took them into the lead.

The show-jumping phase has been pushed back to Monday, with the remnants of Hurricane Florence affecting Tryon.

Canter, who is second on Allstar B, is the leading British rider, behind only European champion Ingrid Klimke of Germany. All four British riders are in the top 20.

The freestyle dressage had to be cancelled because of the adverse weather, with the German and British teams thought to be unhappy about plans to stage it on Monday.

It means Charlotte Dujardin and Carl Hester will not compete in the event again.