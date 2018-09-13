World Equestrian Games: British dressage team wins bronze in North Carolina

Charlotte Dujardin took gold in Rio in 2016 on Valegro and now rides Freestyle

The British dressage team of Charlotte Dujardin, Carl Hester, Emile Faurie and Spencer Wilton have won bronze at the World Equestrian Games in North Carolina.

The result in Tryon means the quartet have now qualified for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2020.

Olympic champions Germany won gold for the seventh time, while the US team took silver on home soil.

The British team took silver in the event in 2014 and 2010.

Dujardin was competing on her new horse, Freestyle, after winning Olympic gold in Rio in 2016.

Some events at the World Equestrian Games, which are held every four years, have been under threat from Hurricane Florence.

The Tryon International Center is located approximately 250 miles inland from the hurricane's expected landfall.

Meanwhile, Wednesday's endurance event was cancelled because of the intense heat and humidity.