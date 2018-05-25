BBC Sport - Piggy French on wanting to quit and recovering from Olympic heartache
I definitely wanted to give up - French
- From the section Equestrian
Piggy French tells BBC Look East she wanted to quit eventing after missing London 2012 but now hopes to rekindle her Olympic dream.
Injuries to two horses saw French miss her home Games and the 2013 European Championships, prompting her to take a few years away from the sport, during which she met partner Tom and became a mother.
But a return to form means the Norfolk rider is now targeting the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.
