Badminton Horse Trials: Oliver Townend apologises for whip use

Oliver Townend finished second on Cooley SRS and fifth on Ballaghmor Class

Britain's Oliver Townend has apologised after being warned about overuse of the whip during this year's Badminton Horse Trials.

Townend, 35, admitted "it didn't look good" when he watched replays of his rides on Cooley SRS and Ballaghmor Class on Saturday.

He has accepted an official warning from the ground jury.

"My competitive instincts got the better of me and I will work hard to improve in this area," Townend said.

The Englishman's Grand Slam quest was ended by New Zealander Jonelle Price on Sunday after the show jumping.

The 2009 Badminton winner was seeking the £255,000 prize that goes to a rider who wins consecutive Burghley, Kentucky and Badminton titles.

"Having watched my Badminton cross-country rounds for the first time when I got home last night, I'm so disappointed and upset about the way I rode," Townend said on Monday.

"It didn't look good and I don't want to look like that. I try really hard to give my horses the best ride possible.

"I am aware of my position in the sport and of my responsibility to be a suitable role model to younger people, and I apologise to them.

"I feel I have let my amazing team down. I love my horses - I live for them."