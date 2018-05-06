Badminton Horse Trials: Jonelle Price wins 2018 title with Classic Moet

Price and Classic Moet jumped from 22nd to top after a fine display in the Cross Country

New Zealand's Jonelle Price became the first woman to win the Badminton Horse Trials title since 2007 as she partnered Classic Moet to victory.

Price, 37, began Sunday's final day top of the standings and returned a clear round in the show jumping category to finish with a score of 28 points.

Britain's Oliver Townend, who won in 2009, also went clear inside the time on Cooley SRS and was second on 33.1.

Compatriot Rosalind Canter and Allstar B had one down and were third on 34.3.

Townend also took fifth with his second ride, Ballaghmor Class, as 11 British pairs finished in the top 20.