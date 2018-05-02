BBC Sport - Piggy French: Five things to know about eventing from star rider

Five things to know about eventing

Star rider Piggy French shares her horse riding tips with BBC Sport, including five things you did not know about event riding.

She is competing in the Badminton Horse Trials, which take place from 2-6 May.

Top videos

Video

Five things to know about eventing

Video

Wilson reaches first Worlds semi-final - best shots

Video

Hawkins beats Ding in quarters - best five shots

Video

World Cup countdown: Gemmill's glorious goal - 1978

Video

World Cup countdown: De Jong's karate kick - 2010

Video

Pochettino pleased with 'massive' three points for Spurs

Video

Williams knocks out qualifier Milkins - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

The promotion story of GB Ice Hockey

Video

Match of the Day 2

Video

White hits hat-trick against Arsenal & other great WSL goals

Video

Watford need to take chances - Gracia

Video

World Cup countdown: Ronaldinho's cheeky lob - 2002

Video

Watch: Player 'books' referee for diving

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired