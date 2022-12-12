Last updated on .From the section England

As England manager Gareth Southgate considers his future - we're asking the BBC Sport audience for your input.

Referencing "the night at Wolves" in June when a 4-0 Uefa Nations League defeat by Hungary led to the crowd booing and chants of "you don't know what you're doing", Southgate says he's "found large parts of the last 18 months difficult" and is "conflicted" about carrying on.

So what's your message to Southgate as he weighs up whether to stay or go?

Let us know in the form below...

Get the latest results and goal notifications for any team at the Fifa World Cup by downloading the BBC Sport app: Apple external-link - Android external-link - Amazon external-link

Get your daily dose of Fifa World Cup reaction, debate & analysis with World Cup Daily on BBC Sounds