England: Gareth Southgate considers his future - what's your message to him?
Last updated on .From the section England
As England manager Gareth Southgate considers his future - we're asking the BBC Sport audience for your input.
Referencing "the night at Wolves" in June when a 4-0 Uefa Nations League defeat by Hungary led to the crowd booing and chants of "you don't know what you're doing", Southgate says he's "found large parts of the last 18 months difficult" and is "conflicted" about carrying on.
So what's your message to Southgate as he weighs up whether to stay or go?
Let us know in the form below...
