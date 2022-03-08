Last updated on .From the section England

Jack Marriott is in his second spell with Peterborough, having first played for them in 2017-18

Peterborough boss Grant McCann hopes Tuesday's draw with Bournemouth will be an important building block in their battle against relegation.

McCann's side remain bottom of the table, seven points from safety, with only 11 games left to save themselves.

The 100th goal of Jack Marriott's career gave them the lead, but the second-placed Cherries levelled after the break.

"I'm hoping we can build off that," McCann told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

The Northern Irishman has only been in charge since 24 February, four days after predecessor Darren Ferguson resigned.

The former Hull City boss lost the first two league games of his second spell in charge of Posh, but believes the Bournemouth result showed the players are adjusting to his methods.

"These things take time, time for the players to understand our ideas, understand how we work, it's obviously different to what they're used to, everyone works differently," he said.

"I'm hoping we can take that into the next two league games we've got at home, starting with Stoke on Saturday, and see if we can accumulate some more points."

McCann gave a league debut to 19-year-old former King's Lynn Town forward Joe Taylor as a second-half substitute.

"There were four academy graduates on the pitch at the end and it's a big thing for me is to work with the younger players, give them an opportunity, nurture them along - and it's a big thing for the club as well.

"Joe did great when he came on and had a big round of applause in the changing room," McCann added.

Marriott, meanwhile, insisted Peterborough's league position has not been his main focus because of recent injury problems.

"I've not really thought about it. My main goal was to get back fit, play and score and that will naturally help the team," he said.

"That's my goal between now and the end of the season and we'll see where we end up."

Marriott praised team-mate Joe Ward for setting up his milestone goal, adding: "I just want Joe to be confident, because when he's confident, he can destroy full-backs, he's got that ability.

"The big thing for him is to stay confident and hopefully that assist will do him the world of good and he can take it into the next few games."