A number of outdoor recreational sports, including football, are set to resume in England from 29 March

A roadmap is in place and a nation is itching to return to grassroots and recreational sport. But, in the background through all the uncertainty of the past year, dedicated and committed ground staff at all levels have been hard at work ensuring the stage will be set for the latest restart.

While the appetite to get out on the grass and return to competitive outdoor sport from 29 March is expected to be strong, the industry of maintaining turf playing surfaces is on the look out for more recruits - especially among younger age groups.

The past week has coincided with the first #GroundsWeek external-link to help recognise the value and importance of investing in volunteer ground staff.

Organised by the Grounds Management Association, which represents professionals and volunteers in the industry, leading names including Wembley Stadium's Karl Standley and Edgbaston cricket ground's Gary Barwell have shared their experiences in a bid to inspire the potential next generation.

'An unusual but rewarding occupation'

One of those hoping to show how viable a career pathway it can be for more young people is Amy Sullivan.

The 25-year-old, originally from Preston, Lancashire, finds herself working in a world completely opposite to the one she imagined at 16, when she originally considered a career in engineering.

Whitgift School in Croydon, south London, one of the country's most reputable independent schools for producing sporting talent, is where Sullivan earns her living.

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, Bayern Munich's new teenage sensation Jamal Musiala, as well as England rugby union full-back Elliot Daly and England cricket Test opening batsman Rory Burns, have all graced the hallowed pitches in recent decades.

Amy Sullivan previously worked in horticulture before embarking on her current career

"It can be a brave choice to do something this niche," Sullivan told BBC Sport. "But when your office is a place as incredible as this day-in-day-out you're grateful for the opportunities it can present.

"I used to work in horticulture, but after moving down to London, I found work hard to come by.

"It was husband Christy actually, who works for Surrey County Cricket Club's ground staff, who encouraged me to look into this as an alternative option."

Several years on, Sullivan confesses the decision has had an element of "right place, right time" about it, but it is certainly not been one she regrets.

"It can be an unusual occupation and people might not always understand what you do to begin with," she said.

"But the industry is incredibly supportive of people who are starting out. It's one of those jobs where you never stop learning."

'I'd prefer if it was a bit warmer!'

That emphasis on continuous on-the-job career development is where the GMA hope to attract new faces.

In north Yorkshire, 23-year-old Zeynu Bedru has forged a livelihood for himself at Harrogate RFC just more than five years since arriving in the UK from Eritrea as an asylum seeker.

"I had no knowledge or experience in this area at all when I first arrived," Bedru told BBC Sport. "I was mainly a labourer back home."

Zeynu Bedru works full-time for Harrogate RFC's ground staff

His rugby union-mad foster family soon took him along to matches at Harrogate and, after a few conversations about looking for work, Bedru is now a key member of the club's grounds staff.

"I didn't have any of the skills or qualifications for this industry to start with," he added. "Just the attitude of, 'yes, let's do it'.

"With the support of the club and my foster family, I've quickly learnt those skills and hopefully will keep gaining some more while also improving my English reading and writing at the same time.

"I absolutely love the work, even though I'd prefer if it was a bit warmer!"

The call for younger ground staff

Jason Booth is the GMA's chief operating officer and his connection with grounds keeping began while on Yorkshire County Cricket Club's academy staff alongside fellow graduates Michael Vaughan, Chris Silverwood and Anthony McGrath.

Once his professional playing days for the White Rose were over, Booth then moved next door to the other hallowed Headingley pitch to be head groundsman at Leeds Rhinos for 14 years.

"We need to start making governing bodies, sports clubs and secondary schools more aware there's a career path in grounds maintenance for youngsters who are interested in being involved full-time in sport," Booth told BBC Sport.

"We want them to give it the same level of prominence as they do coaching and officiating opportunities."

Recreational cricket clubs will be preparing for what they hope is a less curtailed season than last year

Surveys conducted on behalf of the GMA in February revealed around 32% of 1,000 10 to 18-year-olds want a career in sport, but only 2% have considered grounds management as an option.

"Currently around 40% of volunteer grounds maintenance staff are men over 50," said Booth. "That has the change and we have to look to future generations to provide a more diverse and younger workforce."

While an estimated 6,000 young people would need to join the sector in the next five years to plug that skills gap, the GMA is also keen to increase representation among female black and minority ethnic grounds staff.

Only 2% of volunteers are currently in that demographic.

"There's often a misconception about this profession from outside," said Booth. "But it covers a range of subjects and theories across the national curriculum and once you progress to a certain level, you'll need to have an advanced range of skills and qualifications.

"The industry has also embraced modern technology in a big way and we hope #GroundsWeek highlights some of the real cutting-edge work those at the top end of the profession do every day to prepare their award-winning pitches."

Positive feedback is one of the big draws for those already working hard in the sector - as well as the chance to be outdoors.

"I couldn't sit in an office and do a job, that's not how I'm designed," Sullivan remarked while sat on a tractor at Whitgift School waiting to start her next job.

"You do this job because you love it and you get on with it. There's so much more to it than just repairing divots at half-time and I hope governing bodies can start shining more of a light on how vital a part of grassroots sport it is."