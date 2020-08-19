Last updated on .From the section England

Basketball, tennis, golf and angeling were among the first sports allowed to return at a recreation level in mid-May, with grassroots football allowed to recommence in July

Demand for local sports facilities is at an all-time high while venues remain hesitant to reopen because of coronavirus, according to one of the UK's biggest online booking services.

Playfinder, which lists 5,600 venues, said 73% of football pitches are shut but searches are up 162% year on year.

Likewise, 65% of tennis courts listed are closed, with searches up 140%.

"People are not having their appetites to play sports fulfilled," said company founder and CEO Jamie Foale.

"We have huge demand but not enough supply to keep up as there are not enough facilities feeling confident enough to reopen.

Foale said searches on Playfinder, a site that lists venues and allows people to book facilities across the United Kingdom, show online traffic for football pitches is up 26% compared to previous record demand, which peaked during the 2018 World Cup when England reached the semi-finals.

While searches are at unprecedented levels, bookings generated through the site are down 85%.

"The drive to get people active is being undermined by the fact that people can't find anywhere to play sport," Foale said.

Grassroots football was only allowed to return in July, while basketball, tennis and golf were among the first recreational sports to be allowed to recommence during the pandemic in May.

More venues, ranging from council leisure centres to schools, are also now taking bookings through the marketplace, which helps record contact details for track and trace, as well as schedule sessions to allow for social distancing.

"There is frustration from players, but you have got to be sensitive to how venues are running their businesses," Foale said.

"The industry is largely driven by memberships - based around swim and gym - and what they are trying to do is restart their memberships, which is completely understandable. Booking pitches has not been a priority."