England were beaten 2-1 after extra-time by Croatia at the 2018 World Cup

England open their Euro 2020 campaign against Croatia at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

The two sides last met in a major tournament in 2018, as Gareth Southgate's men reached the World Cup semi-finals in Russia.

It took just five minutes for England to open the scoring and make the perfect start in Moscow.

However, Ivan Perisic equalised to take the match to extra time, before Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic scored to take Croatia to the final, to face France.

Below is a list of the 11 players - and the domestic clubs they played for at the time - who started the game at the Luzhniki Stadium.

There are two minutes on the clock for you to name as many as you can.