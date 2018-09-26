The athletes achieving success in sport and the classroom

Media playback is not supported on this device Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton

Meet the athletes proving that sporting success does not have to be achieved at the expense of their studies.

Striking a balance between the academic and social spheres of life as a student is just another one of the struggles faced by many young people. Try adding the desire for a sporting career into the mix and it is enough to make some of us sweat.

Such is the case that many students choose to give up sport altogether once they leave school or if they decide to go to university. Subsequently, running late to lectures and chasing deadlines for submission become the only types of physical activity that they do.

However, there are athletes proving that not all sacrifices have to be made in order to achieve great academic success as well as maintaining elite levels of sporting performance.

Dina Asher-Smith graduated with a BA (Hons) in 2017

Sixteen-year-old Maisie Summers-Newton was taking her GCSE exams while breaking world records in the World Para-swimming European Championships in June.

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith had to balance being world 100m junior champion while completing a degree in history at King's College London.

Wales centre Jamie Roberts was furthering his medical studies at Cambridge University while continuing to play international rugby union.

With the next Commonwealth Games taking place in Birmingham in 2022, many young aspiring athletes will be questioning whether they can maintain both their studies and their dedication to excelling in sport.

BBC Sport has asked for some advice about how they successfully manage the demands of sport, study and general life - from the people who know best.

Amy Costello

Great Britain hockey player, Sport and Exercise Science student at University of Birmingham

"I have managed to study, compete and train by moving a full-time degree to a part-time degree. The university were very understanding and helpful in organising this.

"I have also been able to sit exams and class tests in various locations such as Argentina and in Australia, where I competed for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games.

"I also deferred my exams to the re-sit period in the summer, which allowed me to focus on competing in the Commonwealth Games.

Amy Costello trains full-time at Bisham Abbey

"The advice I would give anyone juggling sport and academics is to be organised. If you can look ahead and plan what exams and tests you have coming up, then you can prioritise your sport and your academics.

"My second piece of advice would be communication. If you need help, speak to someone, they may be able to help you out or point you in the right direction. People are always happy to help.

"Don't focus solely on studying and sport. You need time to socialise and do other hobbies."

Maria Tsaptsinos

Commonwealth table tennis bronze medallist, graduated with a first-class honours degree in Geography at University of Nottingham

"Trying to juggle both my academic and sport careers has been one of the main challenges I have had to overcome.

"However, I was never afraid to ask for help from those around me and I used all of the support available to me from my university to overcome the challenges.

"Being a dual-career athlete meant a lot of organisation but I learnt how to be flexible. I would use my entire plane and train travel time to do my work.

Maria Tsaptsinos says the support of her family and friends has been vital

"I definitely had to make sacrifices, but not as many as you would think. My advice to younger athletes would be to always ask for help when they feel they need it.

"I would also advise that you must have clear priorities. Sometimes it is just impossible to do both and therefore at one point, one will have to give.

"Don't let the stress get the better of you. Break down everything into manageable chunks with the larger goal in sight. And finally, always remember the sacrifices you make are most definitely worth it."

Maria graduated from University of Nottingham in 2018

Ed Pollock

Warwickshire batsman, graduated with a 2:1 degree in Economics from Durham University

"Having been given a professional contract for my second and third years of university, the hardest thing I found was getting the balance between sports, academics and living the typical 'university life'.

"I discovered that time management is the key thing. Once you had cut out the time spent sat on your phone and watching TV and prioritised the right stuff, then it is slightly easier.

"However, I found this difficult. What made it easier for me was my love of cricket, such that it did not feel like it was 'work'. Whenever I was doing sport, it was fun and respite from the library. I've found this has held me in good stead since I've finished university as I still view training as fun, rather than a job.

Ed Pollock graduated from Durham University in 2017

"My advice would be to keep enjoying your sport. I understood that academics were a necessity to give me a grounding in life should sport not work as a career. Therefore, it was not always going to be fun, however, it needed to be done. Whilst you enjoy sport, it makes it easier to make time to train and play.

"Also, understand that it'll take time to find the balance. Some weeks you will get the right balance, other weeks you'll get it horribly wrong. You'll soon realise no-one really knows what they're doing, everyone's just trying their best."

Harry Leleu

World University Triathlon Championship competitor, in fourth year of Physics degree at Loughborough University

"Meeting the demands of studying for a degree in physics is taxing. Marrying that with a gruelling training schedule necessary to compete at the top level is therefore only possible with a great deal of focus, organisation and self-discipline, alongside a strong support network.

"With a sport such as triathlon with three disciplines, you can be doing up to 30 hours of training per week, which means time-management is paramount.

"Surrounding myself with like-minded people has a positive impact. Sharing a house with other performance sport athletes means we all study, train, eat and sleep around the clock. We all have a clear understanding of what the other is trying to achieve and we help each other achieve that.

"To young aspiring athletes, I would say to not expect it to be easy; the balance between study and sport takes huge commitment and can be physically and mentally demanding.

"Most of all, I would say to enjoy it. I love what I do and although it doesn't always go my way, I try to learn a lesson at every turn. Be positive, never turn down an opportunity and work hard - 'the best preparation for tomorrow is giving your best today'."