Fabio Capello: Players and pundits react to resignation

Media playback is not supported on this device FA must act quickly to replace Capello - Lineker

Fabio Capello's resignation as England manager has shocked key figures in the national game, but pundits have been quick to back Harry Redknapp as the ideal man to replace the Italian.

"It's not the ideal circumstances that you lose a manager before the summer after a disagreement," said Match of the Day presenter and former England striker Gary Lineker.

"They [the FA] have taken a stand - it's strong leadership from them and it's also strong from Capello.

England players on Twitter Striker Wayne Rooney: "Gutted Capello has quit. Good guy and top coach. Got to be English to replace him. Harry Redknapp for me."

"Gutted Capello has quit. Good guy and top coach. Got to be English to replace him. Harry Redknapp for me." Defender Rio Ferdinand: "So Capello resigns....what now...."

"So Capello resigns....what now...." Midfielder Jack Wilshere: "People have their own judgement on Capello but for a young player who was given the chance to play for my country at such a young age he has shown great belief and trust in me so I can only thank him."

"People have their own judgement on Capello but for a young player who was given the chance to play for my country at such a young age he has shown great belief and trust in me so I can only thank him." Right-back Kyle Walker: "Gutted to see Fabio Capello go, he put a lot of trust in me and gave me my first cap. just want to say a big thanks really."

"Gutted to see Fabio Capello go, he put a lot of trust in me and gave me my first cap. just want to say a big thanks really." Full-back Glen Johnson: "Sad news to see Capello step down. Good man and a Good manager."

"Sad news to see Capello step down. Good man and a Good manager." Ex-England striker Michael Owen: "Don't know if was just me but it never felt right in the first place knowing the England manager was heading off after the Euros regardless."

"I think it's a long-term ambition for [Redknapp]. He can do Spurs until May. It's a perfect fit if they can make it work."

Capello resigned after a meeting with Football Association chairman David Bernstein and general secretary Alex Horne at Wembley.

The Italian dared to publicly challenge the FA's decision to strip John Terry of the captaincy, pending the outcome of his court case in July, and former England defender Martin Keown said: "Capello has fallen on his sword for Terry."

Terry, 31, denies a charge of allegedly racially abusing QPR's Anton Ferdinand and, following the meeting with Capello at Wembley, an FA statement said: "The discussions focused on the FA Board's decision to remove the England team captaincy from John Terry, and Fabio Capello's response through an Italian broadcast interview."

FA head of elite development Gareth Southgate believes England Under-21 manager Stuart Pearce will take charge in the short term, with England's next match against Netherlands at Wembley on 29 February.

"I would imagine the likely solution is that Stuart Pearce will be in temporary charge, because he is in the building and with the under-21s," he said.

"But you have to think for the summer, can you get the person you want for the longer term? The leading candidates are with clubs at the minute.

"Harry Redknapp is one of the leading candidates. But Tottenham will have something to say about that and [Spurs chairman] Daniel Levy is not going to want Harry to leave without a fight, so there's an awful lot to work out in the next few weeks."

Former England captain Alan Shearer, speaking on BBC Radio 5 live, said: "I am shocked and amazed - I'm really surprised.

Analysis "With Capello gone, the timing is perfect for England to benefit from the impetus that almost inevitably follows a new appointment and the arrival of fresh ideas and a different voice ahead of this summer." Read more of Phil McNulty's blog here

"Let's face it, Capello has taken England to the European Championship but if he doesn't want to go then we need to get someone in who does care.

"England should be managed by an Englishman. Harry is an outstanding candidate, Roy Hodgson is in there too.

"Now is the time to build a good structure."

Former England defender Martin Keown: "It's astonishing. An amazing turnaround.

"I support the FA in what they have done but I feel, looking back, that if John Terry had resigned the captaincy then Fabio Capello wouldn't have had to fall on his sword. Protocol would have been to toe the line but he came out and said something to the contrary.

"It leaves us with a massive hole, four months before a major tournament. Players can survive these situations, they are selfish enough to do that.

"We see Harry Redknapp as a long-term successor and it is an incredible day for the Redknapp family.

"This morning he could have gone to prison and this evening he could go to heaven."

Media playback is not supported on this device Shearer shocked by Capello resignation

Former England defender Danny Mills: "I'm shocked. We all knew Fabio Capello was unhappy with the situation. He's decided enough's enough and he's stuck to his principles and he has dropped England right in it.

"There's no manager or captain and I think the FA have handled the situation really badly. You need to find a manager very quickly. You presume Harry Redknapp can do the job but if it is Redknapp can he really manage Tottenham and England? The FA are going to be held to ransom by clubs."

Scotland manager Craig Levein told BBC Radio 5 live: "I can't say it was a surprise in the lead up to today.

"I think it's an extremely difficult situation with England having a great opportunity in the Euros in the summer and it may be very difficult for a manager to now stay at a club and manage England."

BBC commentator John Motson: "This whole sequence of events has only happened because of the remarkable decision by the magistrate to delay the John Terry case until 9 July. Had that not have happened, this would never have occurred.

"It drove a sequence which has led to Fabio Capello and the FA falling out. Now that they are in it, the FA will have to deal with it. I would put Stuart Pearce in charge of the England team on a temporary basis."

Former QPR manager Neil Warnock said: "I am delighted. It's a great opportunity for us to go and enjoy the Euros.

"We have to go and get Harry Redknapp. There's only one England game before the end of the season and Daniel Levy knows how much it would mean to Harry Redknapp.

Media playback is not supported on this device Martin Keown: England job "made in heaven" for Redknapp

"It's the pinnacle of his career. He is the only man for the job. With the money the FA were paying Fabio Capello and Sven-Goran Eriksson I would think they can afford to pay Spurs some decent compensation."

Ex-England midfielder Paul Gascoigne told Sky Sports News: "He's (Redknapp) a day-to-day manager, he loves going into work every day.

"I think the obvious choice for everyone is Harry, but I don't think Tottenham are going to release Harry.

"He is a players' man. Everyone would want to play for him and he's proven that at the clubs he's been to.

"If Harry didn't want it and Spurs weren't willing to let him go I would give that man Terry Venables a shot again.

"That man is just an unbelievable manager and Harry is a similar type of bloke."

Football League Chairman, Greg Clarke: "What the FA has needed for a long time is strong, ethical leadership.

"David Bernstein is now delivering that leadership and he has my full support."

The man who appointed Fabio Capello, former FA chief executive Brian Barwick: "After speaking to senior sources at the FA a) Fabio Capello resigned and b) the meeting was friendly and everyone handled themselves with great integrity and decorum.

"It's disappointing because it would be nice for an England manager to serve their term of duty. If there are two diametrically opposed positions there is a journey to be had to get them to the same place and that obviously couldn't happen."

Malcolm Clarke, chair of the England Supporters' Federation, said: "The reaction of most supporters will be that the focus for the FA should be to appoint a new manager as soon as possible.

"A lot of fans are taking time off work and spending money travelling to watch the team win in Euro 2012.

Media playback is not supported on this device FA meeting with Capello was friendly - Barwick

"The important focus must be on trying to win this tournament."

Former England midfielder Peter Reid said: "It [the next manager] should be an Englishman. But Fabio Capello should have been in on the initial meeting which decided to strip John Terry of the captaincy.

"If you're the manager and there is a meeting going on to decide the future of the England captain then surely you should be involved? Surely the manager should have an input?"