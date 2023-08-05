Last updated on .From the section Diving

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix is a double Commonwealth Games gold medallist

Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won bronze in the women's 10m platform at the Diving World Cup Super Final.

Spendolini-Sirieix scored 330.90 points to finish third in Berlin - her second medal at the competition this week.

China's Chen Yuxi and Quan Hongchan took gold and silver respectively.

Champion Chen, 17, finished 89.40 points ahead of 18-year-old Spendolini-Siriex with a score of 420.30, and 16-year-old Quan also topped 400 points.

Lois Toulson, who took bronze alongside Spendolini-Sirieix in the women's 10m synchro for GB on Friday's opening day, had to settle for fifth after scoring 311.20 points.

Spendolini-Sirieix is due back in action on Sunday with Noah Williams and Grace Reid in the mixed 3m and 10m team final.