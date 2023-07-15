Last updated on .From the section Diving

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won a World Championship silver in their first major competition as a partnership in 2022.

British pair Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding have claimed their second successive World Championship silver medal in the men's 3m synchro at the Fukuoka Prefectural Pool in Japan.

Behind Chinese pair Wang Zongyuan and Long Daoyi, their finish means Laugher and Harding, aged 28 and 22, have guaranteed their Olympic quota spot in Paris 2024.

The result emulates the duo's silver at the World Championships last year, their first major competition as a partnership.

"We got through it, we're warriors and we've done our job," said Harding.

Laugher and Harding started well, sitting second after their first two dives, and showed no signs of relinquishing that position.

The pair remained consistent throughout to finish in the silver-medal spot.

Their most recent medals mean that in just over one year together, the Adam Smallwood-coached duo have won two World Championship silvers, a European title, a Commonwealth gold and two Diving World Cup silvers.

"It's been a hugely stressful day," said Laugher.

"I've had a terrible knee which still is not 100% at all, Anthony had two massive injuries as well in the pre-season, so this year has been, in comparison to last year, not smooth sailing at all.

"It's been a very emotional day with some dropped dives here and there, but we're really happy overall."

Harding added: "It's a massive weight off our shoulders.

"It means we can have a proper pre-season, we don't have to rush into that competition (February's World Championships in Doha).