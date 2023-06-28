Last updated on .From the section Diving

Scotland's Grace Reid moved up from fourth to third with her final dive in Krakow

Grace Reid claimed her second medal at the European Games in Poland, with bronze in the women's 1m springboard.

The 27-year-old Scot finished behind Michelle Luisa Heimberg of Switzerland and Sweden's Emilia Nilsson Garip.

Reid was out of the podium positions until the last of her five dives when she scored 58.50 for a 266.90 total to overtake Chiara Pellacani of Italy.

Reid and team-mate James Heatly took silver in the mixed synchronised 3m on Friday.