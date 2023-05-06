Last updated on .From the section Diving

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (left) and Lois Toulson won silver

Great Britain won two silver medals on the second day of the Diving World Cup in Montreal, Canada.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson placed second in the women's 10m synchronised, 61.92 points behind the Chinese winners Quan Hongchan and Chen Yuxi.

Later on Saturday, Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won the same colour in the men's 3m synchro.

They were 49.08 points adrift of Long Daoyi and Wang Zongyuan, also of China.

Great Britain's divers have won three medals so far in Montreal, following Matty Lee and Noah Williams' bronze in the men's 10m synchro on Friday.

There is more chance of British success on Sunday, with Spendolini-Sirieix, Toulson, Lee and Williams all back in action in their respective individual 10m platform events.

Laugher also returns for the men's 3m springboard final, where he will compete against compatriot Dan Goodfellow.

Grace Reid will compete in the women's equivalent.