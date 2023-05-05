Last updated on .From the section Diving

Williams and Lee won silver at the first World Cup of the season in China

Britain's Matty Lee and Noah Williams won 10m synchronised bronze as the second leg of the Diving World Cup got under way in Montreal, Canada.

Lee, the Olympic champion in Tokyo, and Williams scored a total of 403.98 points from their six dives.

That put them 52.74 points behind Chinese gold medallists Lian Junjie and Yang Hao of China.

Ukraine's Kirill Boliukh and Oleksii Sereda were second, 8.76 points ahead of the British pair.

In the women's 3m synchronised final, Britain's Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen placed fifth.

Saturday's action in Montreal will see Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson compete in the women's 10m synchronised final, while Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding will contest the men's 3m synchronised final.