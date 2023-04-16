Last updated on .From the section Diving

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix (left) won three medals at the Commonwealth Games and the European 10m platform title last year

Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix won her second medal of the Diving World Cup in China with bronze in the 10m platform.

The 18-year-old double Commonwealth champion managed a combined 360.30 points from five dives, behind winner Chen Yuxi (431.20) and fellow Chinese Quan Hongchan (423.50).

Louis Toulson, who won silver alongside Spendolini-Sirieix in the 10m synchronised final on Friday, was eighth in the 10m platform in Xi'an.

Britain's Ben Cutmore and Noah Williams compete in the men's final later on Sunday.

Noah Williams claimed silver with Matty Lee in the men's 10m synchronised on the opening day.

The second leg of the World Cup circuit takes place in Montreal, Canada, from 5-7 May.