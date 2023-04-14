Last updated on .From the section Diving

Matty Lee (left) and Noah Williams finished 38.25 points behind the Chinese gold medallists in the men's 10m synchro

Great Britain won four silver medals as the opening Diving World Cup of the season got under way in Xi'an, China.

Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson finished second in the women's 10m synchronised final, before Olympic champion Matty Lee and partner Noah Williams claimed silver in the men's equivalent.

Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper made the podium in the women's 3m synchro, while three-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won silver in the men's event.

Host nation China won gold in all four events.

The competition continues on Saturday, when Harper, Grace Reid, Laugher and Dan Goodfellow compete in their respective 3m springboard events.

The World Cup in Xi'an is the first major international competition of the season for Britain's divers.

The second leg of the World Cup circuit takes place in Montreal, Canada, from 5-7 May.