Great Britain's Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding dominated to win the men's synchronised 3m springboard gold at the European Aquatics Championships.

Laugher, winner of the 1m springboard title, and Harding, 22, triumphed with a total score of 412.83 in Rome.

They finished more than 25 points clear of silver medallists Italy, while Ukraine earned bronze.

Great Britain have now won six golds from 12 diving finals so far in Rome, and 10 medals in all.

Ben Cutmore and Noah Williams will both attempt to add to that tally when they contest the men's 10m platform final - the last diving event of the championships - later on Sunday.

Laugher and Harding have achieved their third major championship medal since their debut as a pairing at the World Championships in June.

They won World silver in Budapest, before clinching Commonwealth gold in Birmingham earlier in August.

The British pair made a solid start and held a narrow lead after the second round, before an excellent third dive scored 85.68 to move them more than 10 points clear of Ukraine's Oleksandr Horshkovozov and Oleg Kolodiy.

They responded superbly after a poor fourth attempt saw them overhauled by Italy's Lorenzo Marsaglia and Giovanni Tocci, scoring 84.36 with their penultimate dive.

With the pressure on, Italy faltered, while Laugher and Harding held their nerve to triumph.

Having won the 1m springboard earlier this week, Laugher, 27, struggled in the individual 3m event on Saturday, finishing fifth in the final.

But, joined by Harding for another tilt at gold, he claimed his fifth European title - and first in the men's 3m synchro since 2016 - less than three weeks after becoming a seven-time Commonwealth champion.