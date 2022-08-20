Last updated on .From the section Diving

British divers Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Lois Toulson won their second gold medals of the European Championships when they teamed up in the women's synchronised 10m platform.

Competing together for the first time in Rome, they amassed 303.60 points, with their final dive securing the title for them with a score of 72.96.

They finished 4.74 points ahead of Ukraine's silver medallists.

Germany won bronze, with Italy missing out in a field of four pairs.

For 17-year-old Spendolini-Sirieix, it marks a third medal of the Championships, having won the individual 10m title earlier in the week as well as mixed team bronze.

On Tuesday, Toulson, 22, took the European gold in the mixed synchronised 10m platform event with British team-mate Kyle Kothari.

Her latest title caps a memorable few weeks for Spendolini-Sirieix - the daughter of TV personality Fred Sirieix - after she won two gold medals and a silver at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.