Last updated on .From the section Diving

Great Britain's Jack Laugher took gold in the men's 1m springboard at the European Aquatics Championships.

The three-time Olympic medallist, 27, took the lead with the second of his six dives and won comfortably with a score of 413.40 in Rome.

Italy's Lorenzo Marsaglia claimed the silver medal with 396.25, and his compatriot Giovanni Tocci took bronze with 386.20.

Britain's Jordan Houlden finished in fifth place.

Earlier on Thursday, Amy Rollinson and Desharne Bent-Ashmeil finished narrowly outside the medal positions in the women's 3m synchronised springboard competition.

The British duo scored 257.40 with Sweden's Emilia Nilsson Garip and Elna Widerstrom pipping them to the bronze with 257.70.

In a repeat of the result from Budapest in 2021, Germany's defending champions Lena Hentschel and Tina Punzel took gold ahead of Italy's Elena Bertocchi and Chiara Pellacani.