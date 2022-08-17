Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix reveals she was 'close to quitting' before medal success
Great Britain's Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix has opened up about coming through a tough start to the year in which she felt "terrified of diving" and came close to quitting.
The 17-year-old has had a hugely successful summer, winning three diving medals at the Commonwealth Games, including two golds.
On Wednesday, she added the European 10m platform title to her collection.
"I had quite a tough beginning of the year," she told BBC Radio 5 live.
"I couldn't do any of my dives. I was terrified of diving and I was really close to quitting because I was petrified of everything.
"But my team and my family just helped me get through it. I don't think I would be here if it wasn't for them."
Spendolini-Sirieix's father Fred, the star of Channel 4's First Dates, has been a recognisable presence at her successes this year, passionately cheering from the stands.
After her European Championship gold, he wrote on Instagram: 'Nail biting stuff once again! What a great last dive! My little 🦆 has nerves of steel ❤️ Well done my love 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 we are so proud of you. You are an inspiration and a ray of sunshine."