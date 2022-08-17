Last updated on .From the section Diving

Great Britain's Grace Reid and James Heatly claimed European silver in the mixed synchro 3m springboard in Rome.

The Edinburgh duo, who won Commonwealth gold in Birmingham earlier this month, were edged out by polished German pair Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel.

Reid and Heatly finished on 290.76, nearly four points off the winners.

Italy's defending champions Matteo Santoro and Chiara Pellacani led after two rounds, but a scrappy third set of dives saw them slip down the standings.

The home-crowd favourites secured bronze by only 0.06 points from strong-finishing Swedish pair Emilia Nilsson Garip and Elias Petersen.