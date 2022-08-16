Last updated on .From the section Diving

Great Britain's Kyle Kothari and Lois Toulson held their nerve to win European synchronised platform gold.

Kothari and Toulson were second in the standings after four dives, trailing Ukraine's Oleksii Sereda and Sofiia Lyskun by just five and a half points.

But world silver medallists Sereda and Lyskun's messy execution in the fifth round opened the door in Rome.

Kothari and Toulson's slick final effort leap-frogged them up to gold with a final score of 300.78.

Sereda and Lyskun finished with 298.59, 2.19 points behind.

Kothari and Toulson's gold follows Commonwealth Games silver while representing England earlier this month.

Team-mates Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix and Noah Williams won gold in Birmingham, but are not competing in this event in Italy.

It is Great Britain's fourth gold of this year's European Aquatics Championships and the first in diving.