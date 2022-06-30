Last updated on .From the section Diving

Jack Laugher (right) won a gold and silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and a bronze at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's Jack Laugher has claimed his third medal of the World Aquatics Championships.

The three-time Olympic medallist, 27, won silver in the men's 1m springboard in Budapest on Thursday.

Laugher was second at the halfway stage and held his nerve over his remaining three dives to score 426.95.

China's Wang Zongyuan was a clear winner with 493.30 for his third gold of the championships while Australia's Shixin Li (395.40) won bronze.

Laugher, who won 3m springboard bronze at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, has also won bronze in the 3m springboard in Budapest and silver with Anthony Harding in the 3m synchro.

Wang, 20, won gold in each of those events.

In the women's 10m platform synchro, Robyn Birch and Emily Martin started the final with three strong dives but ultimately finished ninth.