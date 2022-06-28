Laugher won Olympic gold in the 3m synchronised at Rio 2016 as well as silver in the 3m springboard and bronze at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's Jack Laugher secured bronze in the men's 3m springboard at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

The 27-year-old posted a score of 473.30 points.

It is Laugher's second medal in as many events at the Championships after he picked up silver on Sunday in the men's 3m synchronised event with Anthony Harding.

Chinese pair Zongyuan Wang and Yuan Cao took gold and silver, respectively.

"I'm at the stage now where I don't really care too much what the colour of the medal is," Laugher said. "Obviously I'd love for it to be gold but I base my happiness with my performance off how the performance has gone itself."

Laugher's fourth dive scored just 37.8, which saw him drop into sixth place, but a 91.2 and a 97.5 - the second-highest score of the entire competition - in his final two most difficult dives were enough to secure the medal.

"I got a bit nervous on my fourth dive - but I fought back every single time, and the other four dives, I absolutely drilled," he said.

Already a three-time Olympic medallist, the bronze medal is Laugher's sixth podium at a World Championships.

"It's the first competition of the year, I'm shaking the cobwebs off a bit, it just so happens that the first competition of the year is the World Champs, but I think I've got a lot to learn from and I can utilise those lessons going forward," Laugher said.

Fellow Brit Jordan Houlden finished ninth at his debut at the Championships while Matty Lee and Noah Williams feature in the men's 10m synchro final later on Tuesday.