Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding claimed a silver medal on their debut as partners in the men's 3m synchronised diving at the World Aquatics Championships.

The British duo's score of 451.71 was only bettered by China.

They claimed a 98.04, the biggest score of the competition, for their forward 4/12 somersaults tuck in the fifth round.

Germany took bronze with a score of 406.44.

"I'm super, super chuffed," Harding said.

"I've always believed in myself to make it this far. I came from a small club in Oldham, and just to be here was enough for me - but now to step on to that podium with Jack, it's amazing for me, my family and my friends.

"This is my first time at a World Championships, so the experience of it all is a massive one for me."

Harding was helped along at his maiden championships by Laugher, who has now won a medal in the event at three of the last four Worlds, as well as being a triple Olympic medallist.

"I think we'd be kidding ourselves if we didn't know we could come out here and achieve a world medal - but it's obviously one thing doing it and another thing actually producing it as well," Harding added.

"The performances we did at the National Cup in February and then the recent British Championships in Sheffield very much indicated that we are here to try to hit those top spots.

"But I'm really proud of us coming out here, at our first international meet, and actually doing that. It's very easy to be a bit rabbit in the headlights and struggle with those pressures around it, that you put on yourself and from other people as well."