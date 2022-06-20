Last updated on .From the section Diving

England's Jack Laugher won two Commonwealth Games gold medals in Glasgow 2014 and another three on Australia's Gold Coast four years later

Team England has named an 18-strong diving squad for this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, although Olympic champion Tom Daley has not been included.

Matty Lee, who won gold with Daley in Tokyo last year in the men's synchronised 10m platform event, has been named in the squad.

Jack Laugher, an Olympic champion in 2016 and five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist has been selected, as has Daniel Goodfellow, an Olympic bronze medallist last year.

Daley, 28, did not compete at last month's British Championships in Sheffield.

Lee, 24, said: "I enjoy the Commonwealth Games because it's something different and it has a special place in my heart because I always wanted to go to a Commonwealth Games.

"I feel like I can do really well, and I think doing it for England we always want it to 'come home', and I want to be the one to 'bring it home'."

Tom Daley (left) and Matty Lee won gold at the Tokyo Olympics in the men's synchronised 10m platform event

Laugher, 27, has won six Commonwealth Games medals - two golds and a silver in 2014 in Glasgow and three golds four years later on Australia's Gold Coast.

"It's my fourth Commonwealth Games, which is obviously super exciting, especially with it being in Birmingham in our home country - it's massive," said Laugher.

"The ambition is to do as best as I can, I've had a really successful year with three golds at the British Championships and now heading into the World Championships to shake the cobwebs off at a really large event."

England finished top of the diving medals table at the last Commonwealth Games, on the Gold Coast in 2018, with four golds and eight medals in total.

The Commonwealth Games begins on 28 July with the diving taking place at the newly-built Sandwell Aquatics Centre between 4-8 August. Scotland named their 31-strong team last week.

Team England Commonwealth Games diving squad

Desharne Bent-Ashmeil, Robyn Birch, Eden Cheng, Ben Cutmore, Matthew Dixon, Daniel Goodfellow, Anthony Harding, Yasmin Harper, Jordan Houlden, Kyle Kothari, Jack Laugher, Matty Lee, Emily Martin, Amy Rollinson, Evie Smith, Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, Lois Toulson, Noah Williams.