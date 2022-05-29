Last updated on .From the section Diving

Matty Lee scored a total of 492.25 points as he won the men's 10m platform title

Matty Lee produced a near-perfect final dive to win men's 10m platform gold at the British Diving Championships.

Lee scored 101.75 points with his final dive - a forward four and a half somersault with tuck - to take the win in Sheffield.

It was his first time competing as an individual in more than two years.

For Lee, who won Olympic gold with Tom Daley in the men's synchronised 10m platform event last year, it was a second title of the weekend.

He won the men's 10m synchro on Saturday alongside Noah Williams.

"Noah and I got the gold in the synchro yesterday, and then today, I've managed to get a gold medal in the individual, which is just the perfect way to start off my individual campaign towards the Olympics in 2024," said Lee, who finished with a total score of 492.25.

Yasmine Harper, competing in her home city, followed up Friday's women's 1m springboard triumph by winning the 3m springboard.