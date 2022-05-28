Last updated on .From the section Diving

Jack Laugher had taken two golds on Friday - in the 1m springboard and the 3m synchro

Jack Laugher secured his fifth British 3m springboard title as Eden Cheng won her first in the 10m platform at the British Diving Championships in Sheffield on Saturday.

Laugher, who won two titles on Friday, led the field from start to finish at Ponds Forge, hauling 495 points to take win for the first time since 2016.

Cheng clinched the 10m platform title in a tight competition.

She was among five athletes in contention towards the finish.

But a back two-and-a-half somersaults and one-and-a-half twists pike saw her finish first.

Olympic gold medallist Matty Lee won the men's 10m synchro with new partner Noah Williams.

Lee, who competed with Tom Daley at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, picked up his third British title in the event and it was a second for Williams.

Desharne Bent-Ashmeil and Amy Rollinson won the 3m synchro.

The championship, which runs until Sunday, is a key selection meet for the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games later this summer.