Jack Laugher is a triple Olympic medallist

Olympic champion Jack Laugher enjoyed a strong first day of the British Diving Championships by winning two titles.

The 27-year-old first scored 459.05 points to take gold in the Men's 1m Springboard in Sheffield.

Laugher then combined with Anthony Harding to win the 3m Synchro - their first national synchro title as a pair - with a score of 447.69 points.

Yasmin Harper won the first medal of the day as she came out on top in the Women's 1m Springboard.

The City of Sheffield Diving Club athlete narrowly beat double Olympian Grace Reid thanks to a strong final dive helping to secure a total of 272 points.

Finally, Emily Martin and Robyn Birch took the gold in the Women's 10m Synchro event, topping the podium thanks to a tally of 290.28 points.

The championship, which run until 29 May, is a key selection meet for the World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games later this summer.