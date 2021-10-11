Last updated on .From the section Diving

David Jenkins coached Noah Williams to Commonwealth Games silver in 2018

Tributes have been paid to British diving coach David Jenkins, who died at the weekend at the age of 31.

Jenkins was part of the coaching team at the Tokyo Olympics this summer, with his divers Noah Williams and Scarlett Mew Jensen competing.

He was the development lead coach for Dive London, and also coached at World and European Championships, as well as the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Olympic champion Matty Lee said Jenkins "lit up every room he walked into".

Writing on his Instagram story, Lee - who won 10m synchro gold with Tom Daley in Tokyo - said Jenkins had recently become his coach and would be "missed greatly".

Olympic medallist Jack Laugher also paid tribute, saying: "Words cannot describe how devastated I am. A great man, friend and coach. You will be truly missed."

Jenkins was nominated for diving coach of the year at the British Swimming Awards in 2018, after Williams won Commonwealth silver.

He also played an "instrumental role" in the Tom Daley Diving Academy.

In a statement, British Swimming said: "All our thoughts and condolences go out to David's wife, family and friends, and we please ask that their privacy, and that of the British Diving community, be respected at this difficult time.

"We will be working closely with staff and athletes who have been affected by this awful news."