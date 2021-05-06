Last updated on .From the section Diving

Heatly is the grandson of Scottish Commonwealth champion and two-time Olympic diver Sir Peter Heatly

Britain's James Heatly boosted his hopes of a place at the Tokyo Olympics with individual 3m springboard silver at the Diving World Cup in Japan.

With Olympic champion Jack Laugher resting before the Europeans, Heatly and Dan Goodfellow were pushing to join him in Tokyo this summer.

Heatly scored 461.25 from his six routines. Germany's Martin Wolfram (467.75) took gold with Alexis Jandard (434.25) of France third. Goodfellow was fifth after scoring poorly on his final dive.

The 24-year-old, who won gold alongside Laugher in the synchronised 3m event earlier in the competition, topped the standings in the preliminaries and semi-final.

He was in contention for gold heading into the last round, but switched to a less difficult dive and a score of just 41.40 saw him miss out on the medals.

Heatly's success meant the British team finish with an impressive five medals from the competition, which doubled up as the official test event for the Tokyo Olympics.

The squad will now head to Budapest for the European Aquatics Championships, which begin on Monday.