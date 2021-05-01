Last updated on .From the section Diving

Success in the 10m synchronised event secured Daley (left) the first World Cup of his career with the diver having claimed bronze at the events which preceded the Beijing 2008 and Rio 2016 Games in China and Brazil respectively

Tom Daley and Matty Lee marked their return to competition with synchronised 10m gold at the Fina World Cup in Japan.

In their first event for 14 months they achieved a total of 453.60 from their six routines to finish clear of Mexico (405.69) and Canada (393.81).

The pair have already qualified for the Olympics.

The competition is an official test event for the Tokyo Games and had to be rescheduled because of Covid-19.

It was due to take place from 18-23 April, but was initially cancelled after the sport's international governing body Fina raised concerns about the organisers' Covid-19 safety precautions.

A sixth-place finish for Grace Reid and Kat Torrance in the synchronised 3m final was enough to secure a place at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng will also look to secure an Olympic place in the women's synchronised 10m event on Saturday, as will Robyn Birch and Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix in Tuesday's individual 10m competition.

Scarlett Mew Jensen and Maria Papworth will also seek the sole Tokyo 2020 place still available to Great Britain in the women's individual 3m competition on Tuesday.

Olympic champion Jack Laugher will also be in action in the individual and synchronised 3m competitions, but has already qualified for Team GB in both events at the Tokyo Games.