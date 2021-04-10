Tokyo Diving World Cup rescheduled

Last updated on .From the section Diving

Olympic champion Jack Laugher was in the GB team for the Tokyo World Cup

The Diving World Cup in Tokyo, a test and qualification event for the Olympics, has been rescheduled for 1-6 May.

The competition, originally due to be held from 18-23 April, had been cancelled by the sport's international governing body Fina over safety concerns surrounding Covid-19.

Fina said it was rescheduled following "a very fruitful consultation process" with the Japanese Swimming Federation, Olympic organisers, government and the International Olympic Committee.

The marathon swimming Olympic qualifier scheduled for Fukuoka will now be held in Portugal from 19-20 June, while a decision is yet to be made on where the artistic swimming qualifiers will take place, having originally been scheduled for 1-4 May in Tokyo.