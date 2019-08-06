Chris Mears: 2016 Olympic diving champion retires to pursue music career

Chris Mears and Jack Laugher scored a total of 454.32 points as they won Olympic gold in the synchronised 3m springboard in 2016

Olympic champion Chris Mears has retired from diving in order to pursue his music career.

The 26-year-old, who alongside Jack Laugher won Britain's first Olympic gold medal in diving in 2016, took a break from the sport late in 2018.

"What a journey," Mears, now a producer and DJ, said on Instagram.

"My road was certainly bumpy. But in order to get to something from nothing, you need to work hard, keep improving, and never give up."

In 2009, Mears was given only a 5% chance of survival by doctors after suffering a ruptured spleen as a result of undiagnosed glandular fever and was left in a coma after a serious seizure, but defied all of the odds to make his Olympic debut at London 2012.

After retaining their synchronised 3m springboard Commonwealth title in 2018, Mears and Laugher secured silver at the European Championships in Glasgow later that year - their final competition as a pair.

Laugher has since teamed up with Dan Goodfellow, the pair claiming World Championship silver together last month.

Mears released his first single 'Mexico' in 2015 and is planning further releases as well as collaborations in the coming months.

"I've had a career full of amazing memories, friendships and experiences I'll always look back on and smile," he added. "I've learned lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life."