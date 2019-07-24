World Aquatics Championships: Gary Hunt reclaims high diving title with astonishing final dive
Britain's Gary Hunt reclaimed his high diving title at the World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
The 35-year-old was first crowned world champion in 2015 but finished fifth at the last edition two years ago.
Hunt, a seven-time Cliff Diving World Series champion, was fourth after two rounds but moved into the podium positions after the penultimate round.
He scored a total of 442.20 points to win gold, ahead of American Steven LoBue and Mexico's Jonathan Paredes.
Hunt scored 156 points with his final dive - a back triple somersault - to move from bronze position into gold.