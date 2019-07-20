World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley and Grace Reid fourth in 3m synchronised

By Nick Hope

BBC Olympic sports reporter

  • From the section Diving
Tom Daley and Grace Reid
The pair finished in fourth place in Saturday's final
2019 World Aquatics Championships
Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea
Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

British divers Tom Daley and Grace Reid narrowly missed out on a medal in the mixed 3m synchronised at the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

The pair, who won silver in 2017, scored 298.47 points from five routines, to finish fourth in the final, 3.15 points short of bronze.

Australia (304.86) took gold, ahead of Canada (304.08) and Germany (301.62).

Daley will bid to defend the title he won in Budapest two years ago in Saturday's men's 10m platform final.

