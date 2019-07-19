World Aquatics Championships: Tom Daley and Noah Williams secure Olympic spots for Team GB

Tom Daley is a two-time world champion in the 10m platform event

2019 World Aquatics Championships Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea Coverage: Highlights on BBC Two, updates on BBC R5L Sports Extra, and reports on the BBC Sport website and app.

Diver Tom Daley remains on course to defend the world title he won in 2017 after qualifying for the 10m platform final at the World Aquatics Championships in South Korea.

Daly, 25, finished third (505.40) in the semi-final, with sixth-placed team-mate Noah Williams also progressing to Saturday's final in Gwangju.

As a result both athletes have secured 10m places for Team GB at next year's Olympics in Japan.

"I am beyond happy," Daley said.

Speaking to BBC Sport, he added: "When you're expected to get the place it's terrifying and I don't take any moment for granted because in diving anything can happen at any moment."

Williams, who is making his world championship debut in South Korea and finished fourth with Robyn Birch in the mixed 10m platform event earlier in the event, was "over the moon" with the result.

"At the last World Cup I didn't even make the semi-final so I was very nervous and didn't have much confidence but I'm happy with what I've been able to do," he told BBC Sport.

Daley won Britain's first-ever world diving title at the age of just 15 in Rome in 2009 and claimed synchronised bronze with Matty Lee on Monday.

He will be seeking the third individual gold of his career on Saturday, but is aware that China's Yang Jian and Yang Hao, who topped the standings in the semi-finals, will pose a significant threat.

"Of course I would love to defend the world title, it'll be tough as those Chinese guys are pretty special," he said.

"I also have the mixed synchro event [with Grace Reid] before then as well so it'll be a busy day, but hopefully one I can enjoy."