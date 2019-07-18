2019 World Championships: Jack Laugher claims springboard bronze as error sees him miss out on gold

By Nick Hope

BBC Olympic sports reporter

Jack Laugher diving
Jack Laugher has won bronze and silver medals at this year's World Championships
2019 World Aquatics Championships
Dates: 12-28 July Venue: Gwangju, South Korea
Jack Laugher has claimed Britain's third medal of the 2019 World Championships with 3m springboard bronze and would have secured gold but for a huge error on his last dive.

Laugher, 24, led from the first round and held off the challenge of world champion Siyi Xie and Olympic champion Yuan Cao until his final routine.

He was on course to challenge the world record total of 572.90 after scoring over 100 in the fourth and fifth rounds, but scored just 30.60 in the sixth round to total 504.55.

Xie (545.45) would retain his title, with Cao (504.55) taking silver.

Laugher, from North Yorkshire, won 3m synchronised silver with Dan Goodfellow on Saturday, while Tom Daley and Matty Lee claimed 10m synchronised bronze earlier this week.

Daley will begin the defence of his individual 10m crown on Friday.

