World Aquatics Championships: Jack Laugher claims second 3m springboard Olympic place

World Aquatics Championships: Laugher and Goodfellow win 3m synchro silver

Olympic champion Jack Laugher has claimed a second 3m springboard Tokyo 2020 Olympic place for Great Britain by reaching the individual world final.

Laugher, who won synchronised gold at Rio 2016, secured a berth in that event for next year's Games by winning silver alongside Dan Goodfellow on Sunday.

He qualified for Thursday's 3m final with the third highest score.

"I was confident but there's always pressure and we've seen big upsets in the past," the diver told BBC Sport.

Laugher, 24, has won every major title in the sport apart from a world championship gold and hopes to complete a career grand slam in Thursday's final.

"Technically I've done my job, with the Olympic places, but I'm not going to sit back and accept that," he said.

"Obviously I want to win - I don't like being second or third or lower - so I'll give it my all and hopefully come back with some fire tomorrow!"

The British team have now secured four Olympic qualification places through the World Championships - men's 10m synchro, men's 3m synchro, women's 10m individual and men's 3m individual.

Women's 3m individual springboard divers Grace Reid and Kat Torrance will bid for two more on Thursday, before Tom Daley returns to action on Friday.