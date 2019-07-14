World Aquatics Championships: Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng secure 2020 World Series place

Lois Toulson (left) and Eden Cheng also won gold in the women's 10m synchronised event at the European Championships in 2018

Britain's Lois Toulson and Eden Cheng secured a place in the 2020 Fina Diving World Series by finishing sixth at the World Championships in South Korea.

The teenage pair, who won European 10m synchronised gold in their first major event together last year, totalled 289.14 for their five dives.

"We're happy, but know we've the potential to do more," Toulson, 19, told BBC Sport.

China took gold, with Malaysia second and the United States third.

As a result, all three claimed places in the women's 10m synchro event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, something Toulson and her 16-year-old London-based partner will now attempt to achieve at the World Cup early next year in Japan.

Toulson, who is based in Leeds, added: "We haven't had any amazing scores yet, but we know it's in the tank and I'm really excited about our potential."

Earlier, Scottish Commonwealth bronze medallist James Heatly finished ninth in the men's 1m final, which served as a warm-up for his main 3m competition, which begins on Wednesday.

"I was so happy to make the final, but I'm a bit frustrated as there was more to give," he told BBC Sport.

In the women's 10km marathon swimming event, Britain's Alice Dearing and Danielle Huskisson finished 17th and 25th respectively.

Top-10 finishes would have secured places for Team GB in the event for Tokyo 2020, but there will be a second opportunity next year.

Monday's action in South Korea will see three-time world champion Tom Daley and new diving partner Matty Lee compete in their 10m synchronised event, while Grace Reid and Kat Torrance will contest the 3m synchronised competition.