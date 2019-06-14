Tom Daley and husband Dustin Lance Black settle dispute with British Swimming

Tom Daley (left) with husband Dustin Lance Black in December 2018

British diver Tom Daley and his husband Dustin Lance Black have settled their dispute with British Swimming.

In May, Black said an "illness" within the governing body had led to a "family-adverse culture".

Black, 45, said he felt unable to attend the final day of the World Series event at the London Aquatics Centre with his and Daley's young son because of a "toxic environment".

A joint statement said Daley and Black had met with British Swimming chiefs.

"Tom Daley and Dustin Lance Black met with Maurice Watkins, chairman of British Swimming and Jack Buckner - its CEO," the statement said.

"The meeting was held to discuss issues arising from the recent event at the London Aquatics Centre where Tom was competing."

Black previously said he was told "people were complaining" after he took son Robbie Ray in a pram into the disabled section at the venue.

The issue was initially resolved, but two-time Olympic bronze medallist Daley, 25, was then told his husband and son had been "removed from the event", according to Black.

"British Swimming acknowledges that certain misunderstandings arose (not about a buggy), which have now been resolved," the statement continued.

"British Swimming regrets any misunderstandings on its part and any inconvenience caused to Tom, Lance and their family.

"One important outcome of the matter is that British Swimming is keen, as are many other sports, to recognise better the commitment of friends and family of competing elite athletes.

"Whilst acknowledging the difficulties attendant around World and Olympic events, British Swimming will be carrying out an immediate review of their processes, which it believes will help to address and obviate the issues that arose at the event."